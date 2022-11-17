Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Ducommun worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 30.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $66,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $100,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,805.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ducommun Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $612.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Ducommun Profile

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.