Kenneth Higgins Acquires 15,000 Shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Higgins bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $46,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,351.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $3.52 on Thursday. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About AirSculpt Technologies

AIRS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

