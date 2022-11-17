Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,537,059 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 869,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Kinross Gold worth $37,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 29.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KGC opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

