Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.34) to GBX 735 ($8.64) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.03.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

