Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $38.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $15.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.85. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kura Oncology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.