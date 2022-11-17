Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 244,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

LSEA stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

In related news, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,412.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,569 shares of company stock valued at $76,622. Insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Washington CORP boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 864,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 72.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSEA shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Landsea Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

