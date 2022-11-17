Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.94.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
