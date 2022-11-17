Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lannett by 63.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,364 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 13.2% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 207,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 12.0% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 465,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

