Lara Boro Acquires 2,950 Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) insider Lara Boro bought 2,950 shares of RWS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 333 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,823.50 ($11,543.48).

RWS Stock Down 1.5 %

RWS opened at GBX 324.80 ($3.82) on Thursday. RWS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 254.80 ($2.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 664.50 ($7.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,320.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 314.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 350.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on RWS from GBX 650 ($7.64) to GBX 500 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 616.25 ($7.24).

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

