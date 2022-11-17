Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) PT Lowered to C$135.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$138.00 to C$135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

LAS.A stock opened at C$108.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43. The firm has a market cap of C$752.10 million and a P/E ratio of 11.15. Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$105.50 and a 12-month high of C$162.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$117.55.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

