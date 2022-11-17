Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$138.00 to C$135.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lassonde Industries traded as low as C$105.50 and last traded at C$106.67, with a volume of 6674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$111.85.

The company has a market cap of C$752.10 million and a P/E ratio of 11.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

