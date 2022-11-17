Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Boosted by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Price Performance

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $333.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $164.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.