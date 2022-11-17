Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LOB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of LOB stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 2.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,523.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 339,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $432,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $2,375,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 44.9% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

