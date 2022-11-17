Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,928,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 462,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Loews worth $884,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Loews by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 933,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 648,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Loews by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 618,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at $55.63 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

L has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 50,789 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

