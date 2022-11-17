Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 172,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 131,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $133.12 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $390.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.