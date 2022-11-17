Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 131,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,867,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $133.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $390.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

