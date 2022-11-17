LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,082,000 after buying an additional 617,144 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after buying an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,954,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,765,000 after buying an additional 480,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,800,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,897,000 after buying an additional 394,346 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LYB stock opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

