Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 210,911 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,911 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Teradyne worth $30,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Teradyne by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $91.48 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $168.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

