Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 529,978 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 7,578.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,978 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Avangrid worth $24,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Avangrid by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Avangrid by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 45,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Avangrid by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 25,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Price Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

