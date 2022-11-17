Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $34,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE GS opened at $382.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,008,172 shares of company stock worth $30,816,495 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

