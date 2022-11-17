Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $22,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 504.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

TFC opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.