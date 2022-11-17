Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 102,463 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,463 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $25,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 92.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $25,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE:VSH opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Cowen raised their price target on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.