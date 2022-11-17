Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 315,792 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 185.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,792 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $22,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,986.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,094,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974,624 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 86,232.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,985,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,750,000 after buying an additional 2,981,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after buying an additional 1,066,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after buying an additional 625,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,517,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

