Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 9,435 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $24,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIXX opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. CI Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIXX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

