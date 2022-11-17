Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $31,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 316,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $166.30 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.12.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

