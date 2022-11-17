Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $22,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kearns & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

