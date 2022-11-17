Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

