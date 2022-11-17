Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $21.25 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,204 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.24% of NRG Energy worth $21,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 21.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 494,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 151,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 119.2% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 38,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 119.8% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NRG opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.91 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

