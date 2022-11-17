Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $22.20 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,542 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $22,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 89.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,479,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 215.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 48,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $72.15 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 2.36.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.08%.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

