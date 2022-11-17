Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $24.33 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,423 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 572,108 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $24,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 39,821 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE FCX opened at $37.38 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

