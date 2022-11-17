Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $30.25 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,633,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452,364 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $30,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Infosys by 129.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Infosys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,294,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,673,000 after purchasing an additional 386,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

