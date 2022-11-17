Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $32.11 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,632 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $32,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cigna by 11.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $306.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $331.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

