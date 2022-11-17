Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $36.50 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Yum China worth $36,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,931,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,276,000 after buying an additional 203,441 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,674,000 after buying an additional 955,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after buying an additional 166,052 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after buying an additional 592,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.