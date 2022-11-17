Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,107 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $25,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 109.3% during the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 105,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after buying an additional 55,046 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,514,000 after buying an additional 101,272 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $153.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

