Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 11,959 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Aptiv worth $23,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after buying an additional 488,018 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $620,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,093,000 after purchasing an additional 235,848 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV opened at $108.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $179.40.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

