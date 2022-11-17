Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $35,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Allegion by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 61.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $111.05 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.69.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

