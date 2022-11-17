Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $21,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,211,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,053 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DXC Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,634,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

NYSE DXC opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

