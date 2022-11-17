Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $34,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 25.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $115.18 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.25%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

