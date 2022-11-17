Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 232,501 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 466,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $30,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average of $72.89. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

