Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 37,092 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,092 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EL opened at $222.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.63. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.86.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

