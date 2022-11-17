Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 43,932 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,932 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Chesapeake Energy worth $21,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Comerica Bank grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $902,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $99.57 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $3.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

