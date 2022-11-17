Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 781,154 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 781,154 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Methanex worth $32,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEOH stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.62. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

