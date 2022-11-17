Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 8,061 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $22,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.66.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 3.1 %

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

