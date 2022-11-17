Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 93,180 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,180 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Mosaic worth $34,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 375,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after acquiring an additional 149,467 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 176,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.