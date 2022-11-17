Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.54). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.