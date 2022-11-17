MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Position Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.82% of MAG Silver worth $21,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.40 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02.

MAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

