MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.97.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG opened at C$20.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.86, a current ratio of 30.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.18. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$25.75.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03.

Insider Transactions at MAG Silver

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$250,552.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,957,346.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.