MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$28.25

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.28% from the company’s current price.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.97.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$20.73 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$25.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.13. The company has a quick ratio of 28.86, a current ratio of 30.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.18.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.2799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$250,552.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

