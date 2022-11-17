Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $15.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $970.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 5.05. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 4.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

