Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 417,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $21,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Masco Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $50.34 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

