Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Mastech Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Exponent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital 4.53% 17.02% 11.39% Exponent 20.06% 27.40% 16.50%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Exponent 0 1 1 0 2.50

Exponent has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.25%. Given Exponent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exponent is more favorable than Mastech Digital.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital $222.01 million 0.75 $12.22 million $0.91 15.67 Exponent $466.27 million 11.02 $101.20 million $1.90 53.41

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Mastech Digital. Mastech Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exponent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exponent beats Mastech Digital on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

